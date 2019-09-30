Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

B.C. conservation officers say a piranha, shown in a handout photo, reeled in by a fisherman in a Vancouver Island lake last week was likely someone’s unwanted pet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of British Columbia

B.C. conservation officers say two piranhas found in Nanaimo were likely unwanted pets.

One red-bellied piranha was reeled in by an angler in Westwood Lake last week. Another was caught in the same lake during the summer.

The Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the tropical fish with sharp teeth can’t survive winter climates.

The service says introducing aquatic invasive species can have harmful effects, including threatening native fish, ecosystems and other species.

KEEP READING: Nanaimo anglers wonder if any more piranhas are biting

It adds that it’s illegal and a conviction for a first offence could result in a fine of up to $100,000 and a prison term of up to one year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Names of children who died in residential schools released in sombre ceremony

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police release video footage of Surrey shooting suspect

Police want to talk to anyone who recognizes the man; appeal for dash-cam footage

White Rock man seeks to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers fall to Kelowna Owls

Panthers lose close game as time expires in BC AAA high school football action

OUR VIEW: Mayor’s shot at Surrey Mounties uncalled for

The person responsible for Saturday’s fatal shooting in Clayton is the person who pulled the trigger

Surrey RCMP warn of robberies linked to online app LetGo

Police say they’re investigating four robberies

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Disability rights organization ‘distressed’ about medically assisted death at Chilliwack hospital

Family of Alan Nichols said he had a disability and suffered from a mental illness

Fraser Valley sees 50 calls for bear conflicts in September

Bear attractant audits are coming for Chilliwack area to cut down on conflicts, according to COs

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Girl, 17, dies after rollover crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Police say vehicle appears to have hydroplaned in collision early Saturday morning

Most Read