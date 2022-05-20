There was a fire in the Cloverdale area Friday morning. (Lauren Collins photo)

There was a fire in the Cloverdale area Friday morning. (Lauren Collins photo)

Pipe fire at Cloverdale construction site

Residents reported ‘large volume of smoke’ near 176 Street and Highway 10

Black smoke is drifing over Cloverdale this morning (May 20), following a fire near 176 Street and Highway 10.

According to Surrey Fire Service acting assistant Chief Mark Seter, residents in the area called concerned about smoke caused by a pile construction materials burning at a site near James Hill Drive, south of 176 Street.

The plastic pipes emitted “a lot of smoke,” Seter said.

From a distance, the blaze appeared to be mostly out by 7:45 a.m., and Seter confirmed crews were “just mopping up,” as of 8 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, and cause of the fire is not yet determined, he added.

firefightersSurrey

Previous story
Government to present business case for Royal B.C. Museum upgrade next week
Next story
Chantel Moore inquest coroner jury says police use-of-force policy needs review

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say a 24-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched a child in a store on May 15, 2022. (File photo: Black Press Media)
Man charged after police say 3-year-old child groped in Surrey store

There was a fire in the Cloverdale area Friday morning. (Ashley Wadhwani photo)
Pipe fire at Cloverdale construction site

Cory Slavin with his son Tristan and daughter Jenna-Lee stand next to the new Grizlee at the May 14, 2022 unveiling. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: New ‘Grizlee’ watching over White Rock’s East Beach

If you are a producer and want your flock safe, follow the guidelines to avoid Avian Influenza or bird flu. (Angie Mindus/Black Press file)
Avian flu detected in birds at commercial farm in Abbotsford