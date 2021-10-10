Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Pilot dead, others injured after two separate small plane crashes in central Alberta

Transportation Safety Board is investigating both crashes

Two separate weekend plane crashes in central Alberta have left at least one person dead and several others injured.

RCMP say they responded to a distress beacon on Saturday afternoon and located the wreckage of a small plane near a rural intersection northwest of Blackfalds, Alta.

They say the pilot was dead, while the lone passenger was pulled from the aircraft and was transported to hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries.

Police say they responded to another crash Sunday morning at the airport in Westlock, Alta., where they say a plane with four occupants flipped and sustained major damage.

They say three people were transported to hospital, but they didn’t know the status of the fourth person.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating both crashes.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Plane at centre of deadly crash in Montreal was carrying marriage proposal banner

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alberta

Previous story
15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes

Just Posted

South Surrey package, valued at more than $3 million, features a 3,765 sq.-ft. home located at 12735 Ocean Cliff Dr. (Contributed photo)
Millionaire Lottery features grand prize homes in South Surrey, White Rock

Langley Rivermen team owner John Henderson presents the Sharma family with Ronin’s last game-worn jersey Friday, Oct. 8, at George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley. (Photo: Garrett James, via twitter.com/LangleyRivermen)
Langley hockey team honours Surrey’s Sharma on what would have been 17th birthday

Surrey teacher Shannon Akester gets vaccinated for COVID-19 at the North Surrey clinic on Wednesday, March 24. (submitted photo: Fraser Health)
Surrey education board needs time to review implications of potential vaccine mandate

(Delta Police Department photo)
Police investigating fatal collision in Delta