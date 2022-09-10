Picking potatoes, hay rides and more during Delta’s ‘Day at the Farm’

Thousands attended Delta’s ‘Day at the Farm’ at Westham Island Herb Farm on Saturday (Sept. 10).

The annual free event, located at 4690 Kirkland Road is hosted by Delta Farmland & Wildlife Trust in partnership with Westham Island Herb Farm.

Christine Schmalz, the executive director of Delta Farmland and Wildlife Trust, said, “we’re so thrilled to see such an amazing turnout of families.”

The event featured numerous activities for kids and several exhibits that showcase various aspects of agriculture and wildlife in Delta.

Schmalz said that one feature they are particularly proud of is the potato dig, an opportunity for participants to dig up their own potatoes.

Hay wagon tours at the day at the farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

There was also a hay wagon tour put on by local farmers, who took the opportunity to talk about B.C. agriculture, including planting and harvesting crops, wildlife issues, and farming techniques.

Several local food trucks and vendors and local musicians were also there.

Johnny Wikkerink, the owner and operator of Johnny Pops, hands a Johnny Pop to a customer at the day at the farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Matthew Chen, 2, sits on top of a hay bale at the Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Annika Fredriksen, 4, poses for a photo during the day at the farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

