PHOTOS: White Rock marks Remembrance Day

Hundreds of people gathered in White Rock today to remember the ultimate sacrifice brave men and women made in the fight for our country.
This year’s Remembrance Day ceremony follows a major ceremony in France earlier this year marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when thousands of Canadian stormed the beaches of Normandy with their British and American allies to fight Nazi Germany.
It also comes exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War.
