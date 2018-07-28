PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

City unveiled new rainbow-coloured crosswalk and raised Pride flag at city hall Friday evening

White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin cuts a rainbow-coloured ribbon at the official unveiling of White Rock’s rainbow crosswalk in the Five Corners neighbourhood Friday evening. (Bob Bezubiak/Twitter photo)

The City of White Rock and White Rock Pride Society held a colourful celebration in the city on Friday.

Inclusivity was celebrated with the official unveiling of the rainbow crosswalk at Five Corners neighbourhood, followed by an annual Pride flag raising ceremony at city hall.

After the ceremony, dozens of guests were treated to rainbow-coloured cake

Friday evening, the White Rock pier was decorated with rainbow lights.

#Pride #whiterock flag is up for the fourth year in a row! #diversity #loveislove Thanks to everyone who came out today! pic.twitter.com/tNJ8TuxJiF — Lynne Sinclair 清美琳 (@lynne4whiterock) July 28, 2018

