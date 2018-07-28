PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

The City of White Rock and White Rock Pride Society held a colourful celebration in the city on Friday.
Inclusivity was celebrated with the official unveiling of the rainbow crosswalk at Five Corners neighbourhood, followed by an annual Pride flag raising ceremony at city hall.
After the ceremony, dozens of guests were treated to rainbow-coloured cake
Friday evening, the White Rock pier was decorated with rainbow lights.
