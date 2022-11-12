Remembrance day ceremony in Cloverdale on Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell Travels/ Twitter)

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Surrey Remembrance Day ceremonies

Photos and videos from people who attended Remembrance Day ceremonies in Surrey on Friday

Thousands gathered across Surrey on Friday (Nov. 11) for Remembrance day ceremonies.

Remembrance day ceremonies took place in person at six different locations across the city.

“Each year Surrey residents come together to remember and honour the courage and sacrifice of Canadians who have served and continue to serve our country,” said Mayor Brenda Locke.

Events were held at Veteran’s Square at 17610 56A Ave., Surrey Centre Cemetery at 16671 Old McLellan Road, Whalley Cenotaph at 10767 King George Blvd. and at the Royal Canadian Legion Crescent Branch at 2643 128 St.

Port Kells Community Hall (18918 88 Ave.) and Newton Seniors Centre (13775 70 Ave.) will hosted Remembrance Day events.

Here are some of the photos and videos people took at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Surrey on Friday.

Asena Ozel, 2, poses for a photo at the Cloverdale Museum of Surrey on Nov. 11. (Submitted Photo: Neda Ozel)

-With files from Tom Zillich


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
