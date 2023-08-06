PHOTOS/VIDEO: Stanley Cup comes to Cloverdale with goaltender Laurent Brossoit

The NHLer won hockey’s most famous trophy with Vegas Golden Knights in June

Surrey-raised NHL goaltender Laurent Brossoit lifts the Stanley Cup at Cloverdale’s Stetson Bowl on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Hundreds of hockey fans came to see Laurent Brossoit bring the Stanley Cup “home” to Surrey on Sunday morning (Aug. 6).

The NHL goaltender brought hockey’s most famous trophy to the Stetson Bowl for a celebration organized by his friends and volunteers with Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association, where Brossoit played the game as a kid.

In June he won the trophy as a member of Vegas Golden Knights.

Sunday was his day with the Cup, and he wanted to share the experience with Cloverdale-area kids and families, who lined up for autographs and photos with Brossoit, 30.

Fans cheered as Brossoit, his fiancé and family members rode an antique Surrey fire truck into the rodeo stadium, with the Cup resting on the NHLer’s left knee.

Laurent Brossoit and fiancé with the Stanley Cup on an antique firetruck at Cloverdale’s Stetson Bowl on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey-raised NHL goaltender Laurent Brossoit lifts the Stanley Cup at Cloverdale’s Stetson Bowl on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey-raised NHL goaltender Laurent Brossoit carries the Stanley Cup at Cloverdale’s Stetson Bowl on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey-raised NHL goaltender Laurent Brossoit with the Stanley Cup at Cloverdale’s Stetson Bowl on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Born in Port Alberni, Brossoit and his family moved to Surrey when he was seven years old. He went to school in North Surrey as he got better and better at stopping pucks.

Brossoit played minor hockey in Cloverdale for a few years before graduating to the zone rep team of Valley West Hawks, followed by a brief stint with the BCHL’s Cowichan Valley Capitals and five seasons of WHL games with Edmonton Oil Kings, from 2008 to 2013.

As a pro Brossoit has played for Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and the Knights, along with several teams in the minor leagues.

Since winning the Stanley Cup in Vegas, Brossoit has signed to play for Winnipeg Jets again next season.

