PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride

Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of others celebrated inclusivity at the city’s pride parade

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the annual Pride Parade in Vancouver on Sunday.

In amongst them was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will go from the crowds at Davie Village to a Liberal party event in Delta.

Previous story
VIDEO: Cavers embark on new expedition to Canada’s deepest cave in interior B.C.

Just Posted

HISTORY: How Fry’s Corner survived floods, Prohibition, and a baby monkey

The story behind the Fry family, and how they transformed a Cloverdale crossing

VIDEO: Langley City and Surrey firefighters work together to battle industrial fire

Blaze on Surrey-Langley border took several hours to completely extinguish

Delta celebrates pride with inaugural picnic

Saturday’s event drew over 100 people to Ladner’s Memorial Park

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

B.C. Day weekend: Expect long wait times at border crossings

Plan ahead and check wait times before heading to Washington State and beyond

VIDEO: Cavers embark on new expedition to Canada’s deepest cave in interior B.C.

The group hopes to find a new entrance to Bisaro Anima in a trip dubbed “expedition of the year”.

PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride

Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of others celebrated inclusivity at the city’s pride parade

Plastic degrading in the ocean produces greenhouse gas, new study says

Canadian-lead study found 90% of the debris along the Hawaiian coast comes from fishing or Asia

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve

Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence

UPDATE: One man dead, another injured following Abbotsford shooting

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team now heading investigation

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

Most Read