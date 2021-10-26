PHOTOS: U.S. sailboat runs aground on White Rock beach during windstorm

A U.S. sailboat crashes up against the shore of White Rock beach after running aground. The boat came unattached and floated into Canadian waters as a result of the heavy winds that battered the west coast from Vancouver Island to California Monday. (Brenda Anderson photo) Onlookers watch as a sailboat crashes amongst the waves at the rocks along the shore of White Rock beach Monday. (Brenda Anderson photo) A U.S. sailboat crashes up against the shore of White Rock beach after running aground. The boat came unattached and floated into Canadian waters as a result of the heavy winds that battered the west coast from Vancouver Island to California Monday. (Brenda Anderson photo)

Monday’s windstorm that hit the Semiahmoo Peninsula – part of the ‘bomb cyclone’ that battered the west coast from northern Vancouver Island to California with a record-setting low-pressure system – brought an unexpected visitor to White Rock beach in the form of an unoccupied sailboat.

The boat, which washed up on the beach midday Monday and was slamming into the rocky foreshore for a number of hours, was registered in Washington State, according to White Rock RCMP.

According to Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls, the craft “appears to be a boat that got away from the U.S. with the help of the wind.”

Blaine Harbour is just a short distance south from White Rock, across Semiahmoo Bay.

Pauls noted that while RCMP officers initially responded to reports of the stranded boat, the City of White Rock and the Coast Guard co-ordinated to remove it from the shore.

In Sept. 2020, another sailboat, which had been moored at East Beach, was left ‘high and dry’ at White Rock beach after it ran aground and then the tide went out.



