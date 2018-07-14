PHOTOS: Tour de White Rock kicks off

Bicycles hit the track at the 39th annual Tour de White Rock Saturday afternoon.
The two-day event is to feature more than 200 elite cyclists through a series of races.
The event launched with a kids bike parade at 3 p.m., followed by a kids bike race and youth race.
Women’s pro is to take place at 5:30 p.m. and men are to race at 6:30 p.m. in uptown White Rock on Saturday.
Sunday will feature the road race. Start and finish is to take place on Marine Drive at the White Rock pier.
Youth race starts at 9 a.m., followed by the Men’s Pro 134km at 10 a.m., and Women’s Pro 80km at 10:05 a.m.
It was a @DEVO_cycling sweep for the women’s youth race at the #TdWR2018 @ChoicesMarkets Criterium. On the men’s side, @AMreddevils take second and third with @DEVO_cycling coming in first. #bcsuperweek pic.twitter.com/1OocvzsZDZ
— Tour de White Rock (@TourdeWR) July 14, 2018
The Men’s Cat 3/4 have taken the road at the #TdWR2018 @ChoicesMarkets Criterium. #BCSuperweek #WhiteRock pic.twitter.com/cmybJK6pXt
— Tour de White Rock (@TourdeWR) July 14, 2018
What a race! The leader, Johannes Mallie is chasing the pack up the hill. He’s now lapped the field. Just a few laps to go here at the #TdWR2018 @ChoicesMarkets Criterium. #BCSuperweek pic.twitter.com/yzd45jrGXo
— Tour de White Rock (@TourdeWR) July 15, 2018
Tour De White Rock in full swing with Mr Celery from @ChoicesMarkets @PeaceArchNews @aaron_hinks @TourdeWR @whiterockcity everyone having loads of fun ! pic.twitter.com/EllGEzYwrN
— Helen Fathers (@HelenFathers) July 14, 2018