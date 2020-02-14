PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver

A woman carries a sign during the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, on Friday February 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A woman and man embrace while waiting for the annual Women’s Memorial March to begin in Vancouver, on Friday February 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Sut-Lut, of the Squamish Nation, wipes away tears while holding a sign with a photo of her late daughter Cassandra Antone, whose charred body was found by a hiker in Richmond, B.C., in 1997, during the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, on Friday February 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Sofia Mitchell-Schiewe, 6, holds a photo of her late grandmother Francis Mitchell while sitting on her father James Schiewe’s shoulders during the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, on Friday February 14, 2020THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Suzanne Kilroy, of the Okanagan First Nation, beats a drum during the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, on Friday February 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Sarah Thomas, of the Splatsin tribe of the Shuswap Nation, participates in the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, on Friday February 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Thousands made their way through the Downtown Eastside during the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver Friday.

The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found.

