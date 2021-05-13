PHOTOS: Surrey RCMP wrangle baby goats on Highway 10

A Surrey RCMP officer rounds up one of the at-loose kids. (Contributed photo) One of the four goats found running loose in the 15600-block of Highway 10 on May 11. (Contributed photo) One of the four goats found running loose in the 15600-block of Highway 10 on May 11. (Contributed photo)

Kids these days.

Surrey RCMP officers found themselves wrangling a different breed of troublemaker this week, following a report of goats on the loose on Highway 10.

Police responded to the report just before 6 p.m. on May 11, in the 15600-block of the highway. Four goats were located.

“Members quickly worked together to secure the goats, who were taken into police custody unharmed,” a news release issued Thursday (May 13) states.

“All goats have been reunited with their owner who is thankful that police located the goats and not a kid-napper.”

