PHOTOS: Surrey firefighters extinguish second house fire in Newton

A few hours after an under construction home burned to the ground, Surrey Fire Service fighterfighters were called to a second structure fire only two blocks away.

According to a witness, Surrey firefighters were called to the 12500-block of 75A Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The fire appeared to have started in the attic and spread to the roof area, the witness said.

About 20 firefighters were called to the scene. The fire was contained quickly, and all occupants escaped without injury, the witness said.

The fire occured about four hours after another house fire on the 12600-block of 76 Avenue.

At 5:11 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to an under construction house that was engulfed in flames.

The house was a “total loss,” asst. fire Chief Ben Dirksen said. A neighbouring home suffered “heavy” damage.

