PHOTOS: Surrey firefighters celebrate Christmas by donating presents, holiday hampers

Surrey Fire Fighters Association held its annual Adopt a Family event Sunday afternoon in Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photos)

There was nothing subtle about Santa’s entrance to the Tong Louie Family YMCA Sunday morning.

Rolling in a bright red fire truck with sirens blaring, Santa paid a special visit to 23 families that were recipients of the Surrey Fire Fighters Association ‘Adopt a Family’ program.

As part of the initiative, each fire station adopts a low-income family and provides them with a collection of Christmas gifts and a Christmas food hamper.

After an afternoon of crafts, games and food, families selected for the program got to have their photograph taken with Santa.

Firefighter Travis Evans said out 80 charitable causes the charity association supports, the Adopt a Family event is among their favourite.

“It is a special time of the year and to have the ability to give back at this time of the year, in such a special event, it means the world to us,” Evans said. “This is the best.”

