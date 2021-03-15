PHOTOS: South Surrey grandmother excited to give ‘big hugs’ after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Seniors are given instructions while they wait for their vaccination at the South Surrey Park and Ride immunization clinic Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)Seniors are given instructions while they wait for their vaccination at the South Surrey Park and Ride immunization clinic Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lorraine Gibson, 90, looks at her immunization card with her daughter, Karen Longley, at the South Surrey Park and Ride immunization clinic Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)Lorraine Gibson, 90, looks at her immunization card with her daughter, Karen Longley, at the South Surrey Park and Ride immunization clinic Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Seniors are given instructions while they wait for their vaccination at the South Surrey Park and Ride immunization clinic Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)Seniors are given instructions while they wait for their vaccination at the South Surrey Park and Ride immunization clinic Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

South Surrey’s Lorraine Gibson can’t wait to give her grandkids a big hug.

Gibson, 90, was one of a number of seniors who received a drive-thru Pfizer vaccination Monday (March 15) at the South Surrey Park and Ride immunization clinic operated by Fraser Health. Fraser Health invited some media to the clinic to photograph and interview seniors who gave consent.

The clinic was for seniors who are 90 years old or older. Luckily for Gibson, she celebrated her 90th birthday at the end of January.

Speaking to Peace Arch News moments prior to receiving her vaccine, Gibson said she felt it was important to get vaccinated and wasn’t nervous about the needle prick.

“I feel quite comfortable,” she said from the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by her daughter Karen Longley.

As Longley and Gibson pulled up to the clinic tent, Gibson rolled down her window, rolled up her sleeve and let a Fraser Health nurse administer the vaccine.

“As easy as shooting fish,” she said moments after receiving the shot.

“I felt it, but it didn’t hurt. It was just easy.”

SEE ALSO: Fraser Health opens COVID-19 test centre at South Surrey Park & Ride

While Gibson said she wasn’t planning to hit up any nightclubs in the future, she did say she would be happy to get together with her two grandchildren.

The last time she hugged her adult grandchildren, she said, was January 2020.

“Everybody says they’re looking forward to their hugs,” Gibson said. “Everybody’s going to get big hugs.”

While she received her first dose, Gibson acknowledged that it will be some time before she’s fully vaccinated. The effects of her first dose don’t kick in for 14 days, and then she has to receive a second dose in the following weeks.

Longley, who lives with her mother, is her primary caregiver.

“It’s tough, because I miss my hugs from my kids, too. But at least I can give my mom a hug,” Longley said.

“We have a hug every night,” Gibson followed. “It’s an important thing to love your family, love your neighbours, love God, love everybody.”

PHOTOS: South Surrey seniors grateful for ‘freedom’ of COVID-19 vaccine

At 9:30 a.m., there were about a dozen cars lined up for the immunization clinic. The temporary clinic was originally built as a COVID-19 test collection centre and was then partly transformed to a vaccine clinic. The facility still serves as a COVID-19 test collection centre.

Gibson waited about 10 or 15 minutes before she received her vaccination. After she received her shot, she was told to stay on the property for 15 minutes in case she had an allergic reaction.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser HealthSeniorsSurreyvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mom of teen found dead in Abbotsford group home still seeking answers
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Just Posted

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey grandmother excited to give ‘big hugs’ after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Lorraine Gibson, 90, was one of several seniors to receive immunization Monday morning

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum poses with an example of a Surrey Police Service cruiser. (File photo)
Surrey councillor lodging complaint against mayor

Brenda Locke filing complaint with Minister of Municipal Affairs over denial of policing referendum notice of motion

Mike MacSorley, former general manager of Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association. (File photo)
Mike MacSorley no longer general manager of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association

Shannon Claypool and the City of Surrey’s Kelsey Swanson to fill in temporarily

Ahmed Hussen, federal minister of families, children and social development and minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). (Screen shot)
Surrey to get 44 housing units for women, feds announce Monday

Surrey to benefit from $16.4 M Rapid Housing Initiative that will see 44 new affordable homes constructed in Whalley

Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 10330 144th St. in Surrey. (submitted photo)
Surrey Food Bank’s newest depot opens in ‘amazing’ church space to serve Whalley/Guildford

‘We believe this location has the potential to become our largest (depot),’ rep says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: 76-year-old Maple Ridge man walking equivalent of trek to Calgary and back to support friend

Andy van de Wetering hikes five kilometres daily to buoy spirits of cancer fighter

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Samantha Chalifoux, whose son Traevon, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September after being reported missing four days earlier.
Mom of teen found dead in Abbotsford group home still seeking answers

GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Samantha Chalifoux’s legal fight

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Most Read