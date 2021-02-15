PHOTOS: Snowfall blankets Semiahmoo Peninsula

The first flurries of the season captured the eye of Semiahmoo photographers this most recent weekend. (Norman Orr photo) The first flurries of the season captured the eye of Semiahmoo photographers this most recent weekend. (Norman Orr photo) The first flurries of the season captured the eye of Semiahmoo photographers this most recent weekend. (Norman Orr photo) The first flurries of the season captured the eye of Semiahmoo photographers this most recent weekend. (Norman Orr photo)

Environment Canada renewed its weekend snowfall warning for southeast Metro Vancouver, including the Surrey and Langley areas.

The snowfall warning was renewed at 4:57 a.m., Monday.

“As is often the case, elevation and intensity of precipitation rate will dictate total snowfall accumulation as well as those in the path of the Fraser Valley outflow winds,” the warning said.

“Snowfall accumulation will also vary due to the timing of the transition to rain and is likely to be greater over higher terrain as the rain-snow line will fluctuate between sea level and 200 metres today.”

The warning tells travellers to be prepared to adjust driving habits with road conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.”

Several snow-related accidents were reported over the weekend in White Rock.

Share snow-related photos to editorial@peacearchnews.com

I feel bad for the owner of this Acura. Hope there was no injuries! pic.twitter.com/5rP05f3VqN — Tyler Ingram (@TylerIngram) February 13, 2021

#WhiteRock has snow and slippery hills today. Officers assisting @whiterockcity with barricades. Please be cautious walking and driving. pic.twitter.com/WWBd0Tu01d — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) February 13, 2021