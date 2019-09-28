VIDEO/PHOTOS: Fatal shooting at Surrey gas station, in Clayton area

Police surround a Mercedes SUV in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway

Police on the scene of a shooting in the Clayton area Saturday. (Submitted photo)

Shots rang out at a Clayton-area gas station in Surrey on Saturday at around 6 p.m.

One person was shot several times in a Mercedes SUV at the Mobil gas station, in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway.

“One male has died from his injuries,” Surrey RCMP tweeted.

A masked suspect reportedly approached the SUV and fired up to 10 shots before running from the scene, according to a freelancer at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) has been called to investigate, and a yellow tarp covered the front window of the vehicle. As well, most of the large parking lot was behind police tape as darkness fell.

More to come as details emerge.