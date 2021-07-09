PHOTOS: Report of man with weapons barricaded in house closes road in Maple Ridge

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 officers received a report of a man who had barricaded himself inside a house in the 22100 block area of Lougheed Highway. As a precaution police had 222nd Street at Lougheed Highway closed in both directions. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) Around 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 officers received a report of a man who had barricaded himself inside a house in the 22100 block area of Lougheed Highway. As a precaution police had 222nd Street at Lougheed Highway closed in both directions. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) Around 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 officers received a report of a man who had barricaded himself inside a house in the 22100 block area of Lougheed Highway. As a precaution police had 222nd Street at Lougheed Highway closed in both directions. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) Around 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 officers received a report of a man who had barricaded himself inside a house in the 22100 block area of Lougheed Highway. As a precaution police had 222nd Street at Lougheed Highway closed in both directions. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) Around 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 officers received a report of a man who had barricaded himself inside a house in the 22100 block area of Lougheed Highway. As a precaution police had 222nd Street at Lougheed Highway closed in both directions. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) Lougheed Highway at Haney Bypass/222nd Street, looking west at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Drive BC)

A large police presence was blocking a major downtown Maple Ridge roadway Friday afternoon.

At around 10 a.m. officers received a report of a man who had barricaded himself inside a house in the 22100 block area of Lougheed Highway, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The initial report alleged the man was in possession of firearms, resulting in a response from the RCMP’s Integrated Emergency Response team.

“Out of an abundance of caution police will respond to this type of incident with a large presence as the public expects police to ensure the safety of the community and all responding police personnel.” said Insp. Adam Gander.

At the time, RCMP said it “an unfolding isolated incident and the public can expect to see the continuation of a large police presence in the area.”

By 2 p.m all lanes of traffic at 222nd Street and Lougheed Highway has re-opened to traffic.

There is no information available yet on the outcome of the incident.

