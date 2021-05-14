PHOTOS: Police investigating South Surrey vehicle fire

A Google satellite map shows the area police and fire crews responded to – the 18500-block of 18 Avenue, a dead-end road – Thursday night (May 13, 2021), following reports of a vehicle fire.

Police and fire crews were in the Hazelmere neighbourhood of South Surrey Thursday (May 13) night, following reports of a vehicle fire in the 18500-block of 18 Avenue.

The fire occurred around 9 p.m., less than 30 minutes after a multiple shooting in Burnaby.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko confirmed Friday that an investigation is underway, but could not confirm if the two incidents were linked.

According to a witness, the vehicle was parked in a hidden driveway on a dead-end road.

The witness reported a heavy RCMP presence at the fire scene, including the RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter and Police Dog Service. Police were also stationed at major intersections as far away as 56 Avenue, reportedly looking for individuals that fled the scene.

More to come…


Most Read