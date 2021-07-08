PHOTOS: Overnight fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood

Surrey firefighters were called to a home at 163 Street and 109 Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Thursday (July 8). (Shane MacKichan photo)Surrey firefighters were called to a home at 163 Street and 109 Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Thursday (July 8). (Shane MacKichan photo)
A house sustained significant damage in a two-alarm fire in Fraser Heights early Thursday morning.

“All occupants managed to get out, there were no injuries,” Battalion Chief Dave Wyatt said. “The fire just rapidly moved into the attic area. Pretty significant damage for sure. Investigators are there today and I don’t have any information on the cause.”

According to a witness, flames were shooting from the roof of a two-storey residence at 163 Street and 109 Avenue. More than 20 firefighters, and eight fire trucks, were called to the scene.

It took crews about an hour to contain the fire, a witness said. Firefighters were called in at 12:20 a.m.


