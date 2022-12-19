PHOTOS: North Delta home destroyed by fire

A two-storey home at 10345 Sheaves Place in North Delta was destroyed by fire on Monday morning (Dec. 19). (Shane MacKichan photo)A two-storey home at 10345 Sheaves Place in North Delta was destroyed by fire on Monday morning (Dec. 19). (Shane MacKichan photo)
A North Delta home was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Delta firefighters were called to a two-storey home in the 10300-block of Sheaves Place, a quiet cul de sac in the Sunbury neighbourhood, at around 11 a.m. on Dec. 19.

A freelancer on scene says about 20 firefighters and a half dozen pieces of firefighting apparatus responded to the blaze but were forced to fight the fire “defensively” from the outside due to the amount of clutter outside the home and the intensity of the flames.

Bystanders were able to help the home’s five residents escape the inferno as well as move a car from the driveway prior to firefighters’ arrival.

A statement from Delta police said there are no injuries and everyone living in the home is accounted for. Police say the cause of the fire is not suspicious.

More to come…


