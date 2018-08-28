Hancock Wildlife Foundation and Arbour Pro Tree Services spent much of Tuesday building an eagle nest framework in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photos)

PHOTOS: New eagle nest framework built in South Surrey

Eagles expected to return in October

Members of the Hancock Wildlife Foundation and Arbour Pro Tree Services spent much of Tuesday in a cottonwood tree building the framework for an eagle nest.

Built using twigs and branches, the purpose of the framework, built 100-feet in the tree, is to make it an attractive destination for a returning eagle to build a nest.

A nearby eagle tree was cut down by the developer earlier this month to make way for “The Eagles” 93-townhome project, located near 0 Avenue and 172 Street.

The nest framework was built on land set aside by developer Dawson & Sawyer for Surrey’s first eagle preserve.

Hancock Wildlife Foundation is to install two cameras that will monitor the framework 24-hours a day.

 

