PHOTOS: New eagle nest framework built in South Surrey

Members of the Hancock Wildlife Foundation and Arbour Pro Tree Services spent much of Tuesday in a cottonwood tree building the framework for an eagle nest.
Built using twigs and branches, the purpose of the framework, built 100-feet in the tree, is to make it an attractive destination for a returning eagle to build a nest.
A nearby eagle tree was cut down by the developer earlier this month to make way for “The Eagles” 93-townhome project, located near 0 Avenue and 172 Street.
The nest framework was built on land set aside by developer Dawson & Sawyer for Surrey’s first eagle preserve.
Hancock Wildlife Foundation is to install two cameras that will monitor the framework 24-hours a day.