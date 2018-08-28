PHOTOS: New eagle nest framework built in South Surrey

Hancock Wildlife Foundation and Arbour Pro Tree Services spent much of Tuesday building an eagle nest framework in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Members of the Hancock Wildlife Foundation and Arbour Pro Tree Services spent much of Tuesday in a cottonwood tree building the framework for an eagle nest.

Built using twigs and branches, the purpose of the framework, built 100-feet in the tree, is to make it an attractive destination for a returning eagle to build a nest.

A nearby eagle tree was cut down by the developer earlier this month to make way for “The Eagles” 93-townhome project, located near 0 Avenue and 172 Street.

The nest framework was built on land set aside by developer Dawson & Sawyer for Surrey’s first eagle preserve.

Hancock Wildlife Foundation is to install two cameras that will monitor the framework 24-hours a day.