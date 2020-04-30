PHOTOS: Motorcade in Surrey honours RCMP member, and other victims, killed in Nova Scotia shooting

First responders drove from Guildford Town Centre to BC RCMP memorial wall on Green Timbers Way

First responders from across the Lower Mainland took part in a motorcade Thursday (April 30) to honour the victims of the Nova Scotia shooting, including RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson.

The multi-agency motorcade, organized by the BC Law Enforcement Memorial Committee, left Guildford Town Centre at 10:15, travelling to the BC RCMP Headquarters on Green Timbers Way where first responders drove by the BC RCMP memorial wall in recognition of fallen officers.

Stevenson, a 23-year member of the RCMP, was one of 22 people killed in the Nova Scotia shooting April 18 to 19. Among the other victims, there were two nurses, two correctional officers, a family of three, a teacher and some neighbours of shooter Gabriel Wortman.

Mounties across the country, including in Surrey and White Rock, took part in a moment of silence for the victims on April 24.

VPD getting ready to take part in the police motorcade to @BCRCMP E Division Memorial Wall in Surrey this morning to pay tribute to Cst. Heidi Stevenson. #NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/V1h2zuJQiU — Constable Christopher Woods (@CstWoods) April 30, 2020

Preparing with our emergency services family to pay tribute to Cst Heidi Stevenson today in Surrey at the @BCRCMP E Division Memorial Wall.

Our ❤ are with you Nova Scotia #NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/HrvIOrAOiB — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) April 30, 2020

– With files from The Canadian Press

