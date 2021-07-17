PHOTOS: Mission manager asks internet to bring in dogs for pup-loving employee, many pets follow

fg
fg
fg
fg
fg
All photos from Facebook.All photos from Facebook.
fg
fg
fg

When a manager of The Source in Mission asked the internet to bring in dogs for his pup-loving employee, a tsunami of pets flooded in.

The employee told her boss she was going to put out the call on a popular neighbourhood Facebook group, but then chickened out, so the manager did it himself on Friday, July 16.

“Funny request incoming.. so my staff member at the Source.. Erin, she loves dogs.. she says to me ‘I’m going to ask in neighbours for people to bring their dogs so I can pet them’… She chickened out, so I’m doing it for her… Bring your dogs to the Source!! Let’s make Erin happy .. (she’s driving me nuts).”

Dogs of all sizes, a cat on a leash, and even a horse trotted up to the store seeking pets. Even Mission Councillor Mark Davies and his dogs stopped by to say hello.

“Neighbours.. I want to thank you guys… You made Erin’s day today… We had a lot of fun meeting Mission’s finest .. Thank you for bringing them over,” the manager said.

RELATED: Pack of T-Rexes spotted prowling, shopping in Mission

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsMission

Previous story
Ottawa promises plan to help Afghan interpreters, stops short on timeline
Next story
Police cordon off area around Surrey Central SkyTrain station after possible stabbing

Just Posted

The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds delighted those along the White Rock waterfront Friday afternoon, flying over Semiahmoo Bay not once, but twice, as part of a tour of several Lower Mainland communities. (Nick Greenizan photo)
PHOTOS: Canadian Snowbirds soar over Semiahmoo Peninsula

Law courts in Vancouver. (File photo)
Surrey’s Teal Cedar Products’ request for review of alleged contempt of injunction granted

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham. (Screen shot)
Government allowing ‘more residential flexibility’ in ALR, Popham tells Surrey meeting

Temporary road closures are coming to Surrey’s Fraser Highway and area as crews prepare for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension. (Image: Google Maps)
Temporary months-long road closure coming to Surrey’s Fraser Highway as part of SkyTrain construction