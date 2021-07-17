PHOTOS: Maxime Bernier’s ‘Mad Max’ tour rolls through Lower Mainland this weekend

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, speaks during a stop on his Mad Max Summer 2021 Pre-Election Tour at Yarrow Pioneer Park on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, speaks during a stop on his Mad Max Summer 2021 Pre-Election Tour at Yarrow Pioneer Park on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
The leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) was in the Chilliwack area Saturday (July 17).

Maxime Bernier and his Mad Max Summer 2021 Pre-Election Tour rolled through the Lower Mainland this weekend with a stop at Yarrow Pioneer Park that afternoon.

The tour was in conjunction with the Forum For Canadian Sovereignty (FFCS) 2021 Town Hall Series called “COVID-19 and the Globalist Agenda” where Bernier was a guest speaker.

Bernier spoke about how Canada is “under attack” by the UN, the Trudeau government and others.

“You are here because, like me, you know that without freedom there’s no human dignity, there’s no equality of life, there’s no prosperity. And you know also that our freedoms are under attack,” Bernier said to a crowd of about 100 people at Yarrow Pioneer Park.

“(We are) also under attack by the Trudeau government with the COVID-19 hysteria.”

On June 11, Bernier was charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province. On Saturday he said he was arrested for a “non-crime.”

READ MORE: Maxime Bernier arrested following anti-rules rallies in Manitoba: RCMP

He touched on immigration stating his party does not believe in mass immigration, but rather they are “open for immigration, but sustainable immigration.”

Bernier also briefly addressed climate change.

“We also don’t want the UN to tell us that we must tax you… to fight climate change. We won’t sign the Paris Accord. We are the only national political party against the Paris Accord,” Bernier said. “But we are for the environment, that’s different. The climate is always changing and it will always change.”

He encouraged people to stand up and speak about what they believe in.

“You must have the courage of your convictions,” Bernier said. “My weapon is my word.”

The PPC currently has more than 175 candidates appointed; they will have a “full slate” by Sept. 1, Bernier added.

Saturday’s event in Yarrow was supposed to take place at the Chilliwack Corn Maze, but it was cancelled by the owners of the local agritourism business.

“The People’s Party of Canada rented our pavilion. We were unaware of their agenda and the purpose for the rental. We have since canceled the event,” stated a representative from the Chilliwack Corn Maze on July 16.

Bernier’s tour (also called the Mad Max B.C. Freedom Tour) was in Hope Friday (July 16). His next stop is in Mission Saturday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at Zion Christian Church. On Sunday, July 18, he’s speaking in Maple Ridge at Memorial Peace Park at 1 p.m. and in Langley at 22390 Telegraph Trail at 7 p.m.

 

canadian politicsMaxime Bernier

