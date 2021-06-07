PHOTOS: Marine Drive turned into temporary one-way street

Uli’s Restaurant owner Tyson Blume builds a patio space in front of his restaurant on Marine Drive Monday morning. Sunday, city contractors placed barriers on the waterfront street and transitioned it into a one-way route. (Aaron Hinks photo) City of White Rock employee checks a water-filled barrier on Marine Drive Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo) A contractor walks down White Rock’s East Beach Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock’s Marine Drive was turned into a one-way route Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo) White Rock’s Marine Drive was turned into a one-way route Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock’s Marine Drive is now a one-way street.

The city temporarily closed the westbound lane June 7 in an effort to provide more patio space to waterfront restaurants. The temporary closure is to stay in place until provincial health officer allows restaurants to operate at 100 per cent indoor seating capacity.

According to B.C.’s Restart Plan, the province is to remove limits on group indoor and outdoor dining on July 1. That date is subject to change depending on vaccination rates, COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

Marine Drive is open for eastbound travel only from Vidal Street to Maple Street. Westbound traffic is closed between Maple and Vidal.

Motorists can detour via Maple Street to Victoria Avenue and Columbia Avenue, or Stayte Road and more northern east-west street.

Sunday evening, city contractors installed concrete and water-filled barriers down the centre of Marine Drive to separate diners and vehicles.

The decision to make Marine Drive a one-way vote came to a 5-2 vote from council. Ultimately, Couns. Helen Fathers and David Chesney were opposed.

