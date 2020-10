Environment Canada’s wind warning was nothing but an opportunity for more than a dozen kite-surfers Tuesday afternoon.

More than a dozen surfers peppered the White Rock waterfront, with some getting massive air and performing tricks for spectators on the White Rock Pier.

