PHOTOS: King tide leaves section of Marine Drive, Semiahmoo First Nation under water

A king tide left a portion of Semiahmoo First Nation land and Marine Drive under water on Tuesday (Dec. 27) morning. (Sobia Moman photo) A king tide left a portion of Semiahmoo First Nation land and Marine Drive under water on Tuesday (Dec. 27) morning. (Sobia Moman photo) A king tide left a portion of Semiahmoo First Nation land and Marine Drive under water on Tuesday (Dec. 27) morning. (Sobia Moman photo)

A king tide on Tuesday morning left Marine Drive in White Rock under water for nearly two hours, with the Semiahmoo First Nation land the hardest-hit.

High tide began at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 27), according to a City of White Rock worker, when “the ocean water with the king tide just came over the bank.”

Both City of Surrey and City of White Rock crews were on scene, removing drain covers to speed up the draining process, with Semiahmoo First Nation land under water.

Marine Drive was partially closed, from Keil Street down into 160 Street in Surrey, with Habgood Street under water. Pedestrians were still able to walk, but all vehicle traffic was being re-routed.

“The king tide peaked at 9:38 a.m. and caused flooding on Marine Drive between Stayte and Kiel Street,” White Rock Fire Rescue Service deputy chief Norm MacLeod said.

No one had to be evacuated, but “It was close,” he noted, with the water almost at the point of entering the underground parking of some of the residences along Marine Drive.

The tide started to recede, which allowed crews to open Marine Drive back up to traffic around 11:30 a.m.

– with files from Tricia Weel

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021City of SurreyCity of White Rock