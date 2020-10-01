PHOTOS: It’s fur-real – dog days have returned to the White Rock Promenade

Fourteen-year-old Pepper, an Irish terrier, waits patiently Thursday (Oct. 1) with owner Kathy McAuliffe for a friend to walk White Rock’s promenade with. The pair are standing next to just-posted city signage reminding owners to ‘stoop and scoop’ as necessary, and that their pets must be leashed while visiting. (Tracy Holmes photo) Chester – a Chesapeake Bay Retriever – strolls White Rock’s West Beach promenade with family members Elva, Bryson and 11-month-old Wesley Stoelers on Thursday (Oct. 1). Council agreed last month to continue allowing leashed dogs along the walkway from Oct. 1 to March 31. (Tracy Holmes photo) Sisters Veronica and Aurora Vaughan – with Veronica’s son, Henry – pose for a photo with 18-month-old Coco, a rescue dog from Mexico, during an Oct. 1 walk along White Rock’s promenade. Council agreed last month to continue allowing leashed dogs along the walkway from Oct. 1 to March 31. (Tracy Holmes photo) Sisters Veronica and Aurora Vaughan – with Veronica’s son, Henry – brought 18-month-old Coco for a walk along White Rock’s promenade Thursday (Oct. 1), specifically because their leashed four-legged friend was able to join them. Council agreed last month to continue allowing leashed dogs along the walkway during the off-season, from Oct. 1 to March 31. (Tracy Holmes photo) A dog walks with its owner on White Rock’s East Beach Thursday (Oct. 1) morning. Council agreed last month to continue allowing leashed dogs along the city’s promenade during the off-season, from Oct. 1 to March 31. (Tracy Holmes photo) Dogs walk with their owners along White Rock’s East Beach Thursday (Oct. 1) morning. Council agreed last month to continue allowing leashed dogs along the city’s promenade during the off-season, from Oct. 1 to March 31. (Tracy Holmes photo)

It’s Oct. 1 and that means leashed dogs are once again allowed on the White Rock Promenade.

Pepper, Coco and Chester – happily toting one of his favourite toys – were among the four-legged friends spotted enjoying the stroll with their owners mid-morning on the first day of the season.

City council agreed last month to keep its existing bylaw as-is, allowing dogs back on the popular waterfront walkway from Oct. 1 to March 31.

The decision followed a controversial trial project that ran from Oct. 1, 2019 to March 31 of this year.

Survey results presented to council in June showed 67 per cent approval for allowing dogs on the promenade during the off-season, while 30 per cent of survey respondents opposed the move.



