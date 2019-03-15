PHOTOS: Inside North Surrey’s new three-rink arena – and the view from the roof, too

The $52-million facility is targeted for summer completion by Surrey’s Lark Group

The main rink at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

In a few months, the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex will be filled with the sound of hockey sticks, skates and pucks, not the noise of drills, saws and hammers currently heard in the building.

The project is targeted for summer completion, and ready in the fall for hockey players, figure skaters and other users.

The Surrey-based Lark Group company is constructing the three-rink facility at 12780 110th Ave., just south of Scott Road SkyTrain station, in a design-build project done in partnership with Francl Architecture.

Last week, the Now-Leader was given a tour of the $52-million building by Lark Group operations manager Trevor Massey and superintendent Trevor Dickson.

The 130,000-square-foot complex includes a fitness gym and studios, meeting rooms, “flex” space, a cafeteria and outdoor activity areas.

A large wood roof covers the three arenas, and natural light streams in from the north, through windows installed near the ceiling.

“The rinks are offset slightly, so they fit better on the property. They’re staggered a bit,” Dickson explained.

The middle rink is the “showcase” one, with more seating than the other two.

“The rinks can be geared for basketball, volleyball and pickleball,” Dickson said. “Outside of hockey season, those could be converted for other uses. They have inserts for that in the slab, and in the centre rink they could have trade shows, and that’s the Junior B rink, the middle one.”

Some of the seating will be removable, Massey said.

“So you could put some of those seats away to not have it look so empty if not many people are in the building, or if the space is used for something else, like a trade show. It’s flexible.”

Massey said people are excited to see the new facility open soon.

“I’m a hockey dad and I know there’s a need for this building,” he said. “I think it’ll be a much better experience here than what’s there (at North Surrey Recreation Centre right now), with the parking and the lobby, all the people there. It’s a rough area there, and I think there’ll be more of a safety feeling coming down here.

“People will be able to find parking here, and it’s right off the highway, and the bridge,” Massey added. “It’s a good location for a rink, pretty central. From Cloverdale, I just took the Perimeter Road and it was a 20-minute drive.”

Lark Group superintendent Trevor Dickson (left) and operations manager Trevor Massey on the floor of one of the three arenas being built as part of North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, which is scheduled to open this summer. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

An exterior view of North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, which is scheduled to open this summer. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Lark Group operations manager Trevor Massey (left) and superintendent Trevor Dickson on the floor of the southernmost rink at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

The view of bridges to New Westminster from the roof of North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

An exterior view of North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, which is scheduled to open this summer. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

An exterior view of the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, looking northeast. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Rink #3 at the north end of North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex. (Photo: Tom Zillich)