PHOTOS: Heat records shattered in White Rock as B.C. bakes

A boater cruises past a paddleboarder at Crescent Beach Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo) A man cools off in the water at Crescent Beach Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo) Alessia Moudakis, 7, plays in the water at the South Surrey Athletic Park Spray Park. (Aaron Hinks photo) Gabriel Cormier, 7, plays in the South Surrey Athletic Park Spray Park. (Aaron Hinks photo) Declan King, 5, plays in the South Surrey Athletic Park Spray Park. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Heat records fell across the province earlier this week, including in White Rock.

According to Environment Canada, White Rock set new heat records on June 25 (33.4 C), June 26 (34.6 C), June 27 (36.9 C), and the warmest day of the week, June 28 at 38.5 C, beating the previous record of 29 C set in 2008.

Weather records in the White Rock area have been documented since 1929.

As of Tuesday, heat warnings remained posted across B.C. and Alberta, large parts of Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and a section of the Yukon.

More than 60 heat records were broken in B.C., including a new national heat record. The temperature in Lytton, B.C. reached a high of 46.6 C on Sunday, beating the old record of 45 C set on July 5, 1937 in Yellow Grass and Midale, Sask. The following day, Lytton beat the record again, driving the mercury to 47.9 C.

The “dangerous” heat wave is expected to last until Tuesday (June 29).

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over British Columbia has resulted in record breaking temperatures. The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures,” the heat warning stated.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends and neighbours.”

