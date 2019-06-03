Jaalen Edenshaw with his father Guujaaw and young companion inspecting the grey whale carcass found south of Jungle Beach (Archie Stocker Sr.).

PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

  • Jun. 3, 2019 9:30 a.m.
  • News

by Archie Stocker Sr.

Three stranded grey whales that washed up on the shores of Haida Gwaii, last week brining the number of dead grey whales on B.C.’s coast to five this year.

This whale was found just south of Jungle Beach. The stench was overpowering and the whale was in very bad shape.

Gray Whale carcass found south of Jungle Beach. (Archie Stocker Sr.)

(Archie Stocker Sr.)

(Archie Stocker Sr.)

Jaalen Edenshaw with his father Guujaaw and young companion inspecting the grey whale carcass found south of Jungle Beach (Archie Stocker Sr.).

Jaalen Edenshaw with his father Guujaaw and young companion inspecting the grey whale carcass found south of Jungle Beach (Archie Stocker Sr.).

