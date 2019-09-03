PHOTOS: Stolen Fraser Valley Jeep left in a unique spot

SUV photographed on utility pole guy wires in Ryder Lake on the long weekend

Some residents of Ryder Lake witnessed what looked like a unique parking job on the long weekend.

A number of people took photographs of a black, four-door Jeep on its side, front end in the air, resting on utility pole guy wires on Extrom Road near Ryder Lake Road Monday morning.

The licence plates were off the vehicle, which had been stolen one day before, according to Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Rail said the Jeep was last seen by the owner on Sept. 1 in the 5600-block of Villa Rosa Place. It was reported stolen on Sept. 2, and then located in the single vehicle incident on Sept. 2 at 7:14 a.m.

The Jeep didn’t appear to have damaged the utility pole, nearby fences or even the guy wires.

Rail said there were no reports of any injuries, however, there was no one at the scene where the vehicle was located.

“The incident remains under investigation,” Rail said.

• RELATED: Stolen vehicles recovered in Chilliwack

• RELATED: VIDEO: Dash cam video captures allegedly stolen vehicle in Harrison Hot Springs

