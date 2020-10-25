PHOTOS: Fire causes extensive damage to Surrey home

Surrey firefighters battle a house fire near the 70A Avenue and 126A Street intersection early Sunday morning. According to a witness, it appears that the occupants were able to get out without injury. (Shane MacKichan photos)Surrey firefighters battle a house fire near the 70A Avenue and 126A Street intersection early Sunday morning. According to a witness, it appears that the occupants were able to get out without injury. (Shane MacKichan photos)
A Surrey home sustained significant damage after a house fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home near the 126A Street and 70A Avenue intersection around midnight Sunday. Crews arrived to heavy fire showing from the roof of the two-story house.

According to a witness, it appears that the occupants of the home were able to escape without injury.

Crews attacked the fire from outside of the structure with multiple hand lines and an aerial tower. Crews extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.

