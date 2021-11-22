PHOTOS: Eastern Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford still submerged in floodwaters
The intersection of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie in east Abbotsford on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) In the area of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie in east Abbotsford on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) In the area of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie in east Abbotsford on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) In the area of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie in east Abbotsford on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) In the area of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie in east Abbotsford on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) In the area of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie in east Abbotsford on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) In the middle median of HIghway 1 near No. 4 Road on Nov. 22, 2021. The westbound lanes are to the rear of the photo. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) Barrowtown Pump Station on Nov. 22, 2021. The orange objects are additional pumps that were brought in. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) The floodgates were open at Barrowtown Pump Station on Nov. 22, 2021, ensuring the Sumas River flows into the Fraser River. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) A mudslide (on the right) occurred on government land on Quadling Road at the base of Sumas Mountain behind the Barrowtown Pump Station. Crews were on site on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) The dirt was placed at the door of Barrowtown Pump Station to prevent flood waters from getting into the building. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) The Yellow Barn Country Market at No. 3 and South Parallel roads was still surrounded by water on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) On No. 3 Road looking towards Highway 1 on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) On Highway 1 facing north between No. 3 and No. 4 roads on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) A police vehicle heads east on Highway 1 between No. 4 and No. 3 roads on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsoford News) In the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 between No. 3. and No. 4 roads on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) A gap in the dike at Cole Road is filled in and work continues on building it up on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikk Hopes/Abbotsford News)
A tour of Sumas Prairie on Monday morning (Nov. 22) shows a region still covered by floodwaters.
Const. Paul Walker, the Abbotsford Police’s Department’s media officer, took Abbotsford News reporter Vikki Hopes to some of Abbotsford’s hardest hit areas.
Walker said that, although waters have receded in the days since the catastrophic rain and floods hit last Sunday and Monday (Nov. 14 and 15), there are still many portions of the community that haven’t seen any relief.
He said people who have seen areas previously under water – such as the Whatcom Road area – now bare and dry might not grasp the seriousness of the situation elsewhere in the city.
The tour covered Highway 1 eastbound between No. 4 and No. 3 roads, the area of Marion and Campbell roads, the Barrowtown Pump Station and a breach in the dike at Cole Road.
