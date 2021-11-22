PHOTOS: Eastern Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford still submerged in floodwaters

The intersection of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie in east Abbotsford on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

In the area of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie in east Abbotsford on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

In the area of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie in east Abbotsford on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

In the area of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie in east Abbotsford on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

In the area of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie in east Abbotsford on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

In the area of Marion and Campbell roads on Sumas Prairie in east Abbotsford on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

In the middle median of HIghway 1 near No. 4 Road on Nov. 22, 2021. The westbound lanes are to the rear of the photo. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Barrowtown Pump Station on Nov. 22, 2021. The orange objects are additional pumps that were brought in. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

The floodgates were open at Barrowtown Pump Station on Nov. 22, 2021, ensuring the Sumas River flows into the Fraser River. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A mudslide (on the right) occurred on government land on Quadling Road at the base of Sumas Mountain behind the Barrowtown Pump Station. Crews were on site on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

The dirt was placed at the door of Barrowtown Pump Station to prevent flood waters from getting into the building. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

The Yellow Barn Country Market at No. 3 and South Parallel roads was still surrounded by water on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

On No. 3 Road looking towards Highway 1 on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

On Highway 1 facing north between No. 3 and No. 4 roads on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A police vehicle heads east on Highway 1 between No. 4 and No. 3 roads on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsoford News)

In the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 between No. 3. and No. 4 roads on Nov. 22, 2021. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)