VIDEO/PHOTOS: Early-morning fire destroys Surrey church

A Whalley church was destroyed by fire early Monday (July 19, 2021) morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)

An early morning fire has destroyed a Whalley church.

The blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. Monday (July 19) at St. George Coptic Orthodox Church, near 108 Avenue and 139 St.

Surrey fire officials have said there were no injuries, and that damage was contained to just the church.

St. George has a congregation of roughly 250 families, as of around six years ago.

The Coptic Orthodox Church is an ancient church founded on the teachings of Saint Mark, who brought Christianity to Egypt during Nero’s reign in the first century A.D.

There are more than 50,000 Coptic Orthodox Christians throughout Canada, with 74 priests serving some 40 churches.

Coptic church pope Tawadros II was in Surrey in September 2014, on his first papal visit to Canada. He performed the liturgy at St. George Coptic Orthodox Church and also visited St. Mary Coptic Church before attending a special luncheon at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford.

The interior of St. George church is shown in video posted to the congregation’s YouTube channel, and the church is online at stgeorge.ca.

Contacted Monday morning by the Now-Leader, the church’s Father Bisenty Abdel-Messih Gergis was unable to speak about the fire.

