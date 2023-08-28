PHOTOS: Driver airlifted following multi-vehicle rollover in Tsawwassen

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27, 2023). (Shane MacKichan photo)Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27, 2023). (Shane MacKichan photo)
A multi-vehicle crash in Tsawwassen Sunday (Aug. 27) evening sent at least one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Crews responded to the area of Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Delta police seek witnesses to serious collision in Tsawwassen

According to reports, a car turning north onto Highway 17 from 56 Street collided with the concrete barrier and struck a pickup before rolling, hitting another vehicle, then coming to rest upside-down.

Firefighters worked for more than an hour to free the driver, who was then airlifted to hospital.

A number of others were reportedly transported to hospital by ambulance.

The collision is under investigation.


