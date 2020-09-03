Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford, B.C. hog farm last year. (John Morrow/Abby News)

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford hog farm last year.

Dozens of fellow activists were lined up outside the courthouse in Abbotsford in support of Amy Sorrano, Jeff Luke Rigear, Roy Makoto Sasano and Nicholas Steven George Schafer.

Last year, dozens of activists stormed a Harris Road hog farm to protest what they said was the inhumane treatment of animals at the site. More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019, with dozens sitting “in solidarity” with pigs.

The protest took less place than a month after PETA released hidden-camera footage which it said showed horrific conditions of animals at the farm.

The hearing was put over until Nov. 2.

More to come.

Courtprotest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford, B.C. hog farm last year. (John Morrow/Abby News)

Previous story
Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Just Posted

Suspect sought after female traffic control flagger assaulted in Surrey

The male suspect fled on bicycle

Car flips in Clayton

Single vehicle rollover closes 70th Avenue in Clayton Heights

White Rock RCMP remind drivers to obey school-zone speed limits as students head back to class

Officers will be enforcing speed limits at city’s two school zones on first day back

Surrey RCMP seize ‘significant’ quantity of drugs, cash

Seizure included firearm, drug brick press: police

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from Cloverdale property doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

UPDATE: Maple Ridge families escape early morning fire

Two townhouses were “fully involved”

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

UBC welcomes students back with virtual orientation

First-ever virtual orientation for COVID-19 school life begins this week

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Most Read