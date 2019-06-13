Artist Phyllis Atkins with her work, We Are All Connected to This Land, on Bear Creek Bridge in Surrey. (submitted photo)

PHOTOS: Blessing ceremony for new art on new bridge in Newton

Phyllis Atkins created ‘We Are All Connected to This Land’ for Bear Creek Bridge

The unveiling of new artwork on a bridge in Newton involved a private blessing ceremony with members of Kwantlen First Nation on Tuesday (June 11).

Phyllis Atkins’ contemporary Coast Salish work, called We Are All Connected to This Land, is installed on Bear Creek Bridge, on King George Boulevard, just south of 88th Avenue.

The work, which features depictions of salmon, a sun, an eagle, a moon and a wolf, is cut from powder-coated red aluminum and attached to the concrete barrier walls of the new bridge.

The blessing ceremony was attended by Kwantlen First Nation Chief Marilyn Gabriel and elders, artist Atkins and her family, members of the Kwantlen nation, city councillors and staff, and representatives of Brenco Industries, the company that fabricated the artwork.

(SCROLL DOWN TO SEE MORE PHOTOS)

The project is part of a series of initiatives by the City of Surrey “to include visual representations of reconciliation on civic facilities and infrastructure,” according to a news release.

Atkins’s other public artworks in Surrey include Paddling through the Waves of Change and Returning to the River, with The Rivers That Connect Us to be installed outside the Museum of Surrey later this year. She has a website at springsalmonstudio.com and operates a studio in Fort Langley.

“From salmon to four-legged animals to winged creatures, I wanted to show how we are all connected to this land,” Atkins says of We Are All Connected to This Land, the design of which was recommended by a committee of Elders of the Katzie, Kwantlen, and Semiahmoo First Nations.

Established in 1998, Surrey’s Public Art Program “contributes to the creation of a lively, beautiful, inclusive, and complete community,” according to a post at surrey.ca/publicart.

• RELATED STORIES:

Surrey gets serious about public art (photos), from 2016.

New public art installed near White Rock pier.

Eight works of Indigenous art commissioned for Surrey sites.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Previous story
RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Just Posted

The struggle for space inside Surrey’s elementary schools

SECOND IN A SERIES: A look at how overcrowding impacts student life

Surrey RCMP hunting for drug trafficking suspect

James Daniel, 18, of Surrey is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

South Surrey rugby trio to represent Canada at Junior World Rugby Trophy event

Reid Davis, Josh Tweed and Adam Roberts part of Canadian U20 side that will compete in Brazil

Man thrown from motorcycle in crash along Surrey’s 120th Street

Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the collision

Play Surrey contest winners are Nylez K and Charles PS, for Canada Day and Fusion Festival gigs

‘This year’s winners were in good company among the many high-caliber auditions that were submitted’

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Police allege a man from North Vancouver coordinated the supply of drugs from B.C.

Fraser Valley family in limbo as ALR rule changes mean no second home for grandparents

The family is one of dozens facing changed regulations on farmland housing

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

B.C. man meets friends in California; group backpacked in Europe in 1969

Suspicious fire destroys two trailers at Cultus Lake mobile home park

One 42-year-old male in custody arrested nearby at 1:30 a.m. on June 12

Langley rose honouring Bette Midler not for sale in B.C.

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

MindFull exhibition focusing on Corey Hirsch’s mental health battles

Robert Bateman Secondary School students’ artwork on display at The Reach

Most Read