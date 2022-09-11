PHOTOS: 9/11 memorial procession travels to U.S.-Canada border park

First responders and their supporters make their way south along Highway 99 to Peace Arch Park. In the years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, the park has served as a place for Canadians and Americans to gather and remember the lives lost in New York, Washington DC and Pennsylvania. (Geoff Yue photo)First responders and their supporters make their way south along Highway 99 to Peace Arch Park. In the years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, the park has served as a place for Canadians and Americans to gather and remember the lives lost in New York, Washington DC and Pennsylvania. (Geoff Yue photo)
First responders, along with motorcyclists and other supporters, traveled south through Surrey along Highway 99 Sunday morning to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, Washington, DC and rural Pennsylvania.

A gathering was held at the Peace Arch, which included first responders from Bellingham and others.

Peace Arch Park remains closed on the Canadian side while COVID-19 travel restrictions are in place. The federal government is scheduled to re-examine those restrictions later this month.

