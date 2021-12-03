Photo-art call for ‘distinct washroom facility’ at one Surrey park

‘The artwork should speak to the transformation that this neighbourhood has experienced and is still experiencing’

JIM Architecture-designed modular park washroom, as seen on the City of Surrey’s website (surrey.ca).

The City of Surrey has put out a call for a photo-based public artwork to be printed and installed on “a distinct washroom facility” in Forsyth Park, in Whalley.

The award is $2,500, with fabrication and installation costs covered by city hall.

Eligible are artists who are Surrey residents or members of Coast Salish land-based First Nations.

Hurry, the deadline for submissions is Dec. 22.

“This public opportunity is open to all forms of photographic practice from documentary photography to digital collage,” call administrators say. “The selected image will be printed on vinyl and installed as the public art feature for an architecturally distinct washroom facility, similar to the facility at Maple Grove Park.”

Details are posted to the website surrey.ca/publicart.

“The artwork should speak to the transformation that this neighbourhood has experienced and is still experiencing,” the website notes. “It should reflect on the nature of change as a dimension of the theme ‘Love Where You Live.’”

The final artwork will be shortlisted by a three-member selection panel (representatives from the local community and at least one art expert). The panel’s selection will be presented to Surrey city council for final approval.

The washroom facility, one of a few now located in Surrey parks, is designed by Vancouver-based architect James Huemoeller (jimarchitecture.com). Last June, the “Surrey Park” facility was a top-five finalist in a contest to pick “Canada’s Best Restroom.”

In 2018, the city contracted JIM Architecture to design a modular park washroom with specific features, for installation throughout the park system, where needed, at a “base unit” cost of $190,000.



