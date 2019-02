Tickets honoured for new date at Blue Frog Studios

Contributed photo Canadian 1990s hitmakers The Philosopher Kings will appear at Blue Frog Studios on May 6 instead of Feb. 27.

The performance of famed Canadian band The Philosopher Kings, announced for White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios next week has been postponed.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., the show has now been shifted to Monday, May 6, also at 7 p.m.

Tickets already purchased for the original date will be honoured for the new date.

The venue is located at 1328 Johnston Rd.

Tickets are available online at bluefrogstudios.ca or can be reserved by calling 604-542-3055.