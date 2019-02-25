‘Phase-in’ process proposed to better introduce townhomes, students to Clayton area

166 townhouses proposed for Clayton would be released in ‘phases’

The project proposes 166 townhomes for three lots at 18738, 18726 and 18702 74 Avenue. The completed townhomes would be released in ‘phases,’ in an attempt to alleviate pressures on Clayton-area schools. (City of Surrey

A proposal to build 166 townhouses in the Clayton area of Surrey is back before council tonight, with a new plan for potential future students.

The development application was presented to council in December, but was referred back to staff “to ensure that the project is completed concurrently to the completion of the new local elementary school.”

The result is a proposal to phase in the completed townhouses, so that it aligns with completion timelines with new schools.

The townhouses are proposed for three lots at 18738, 18726 and 18702 74 Avenue. The project will result in an estimated 42 elementary students and 22 secondary students.

As well as neighbouring the new Salish Secondary, the proposed developments would be near three major townhouse developments (which have a combined 249 townhouses) approved by city council last year.

Maddaugh Road Elementary and Regent Road Elementary, which will both be nearby the site, will both have a capacity of 650 students. Both are expected to be opened to students in September 2021.

The phase-in process will take place in three parts: 68 townhouses will be completed in Sept. 2021, with 26 projected students; 67 townhouses will be completed in Nov. 2021, with 26 projected students; and 31 townhouses will be completed in Jan. 2022, with 12 projected students.

The application is scheduled to go before Surrey city council on Monday evening (Feb. 25).



