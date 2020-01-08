Surrey Councillor Steven Pettigrew. (File photo)

Pettigrew mulling over joining new Surrey Connect slate

‘I have great respect for them and vice versa,’ Pettigrew said of Hundial and Locke

Surrey’s last independent city Councillor Steven Pettigrew has not ruled out joining forces with fellow councillors Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial in their new Surrey Connect slate.

“It’s a natural progression of their political life,” Pettigrew said. “Jack’s left the door open for me and I appreciate that. Just let them get settled in a bit first. There’s no rush I have to join them this week, they’re just getting things going here and so we’re talking about things.

“There’s no animosity, we get along really well,” he said, “and I have great respect for them and vice versa.”

Pettigrew said “trying to help run the city is taking enough of my mental powers. That’s the main thing. We’ve got a lot of challenges we need to take care of.”

“Give them a chance to get settled, and get all their ducks in a row,” he said of Locke and Hundial’s new alliance, revealed earlier this week.

READ ALSO: Hundial and Locke’s new slate looks to ‘Connect’ with Surrey residents

READ ALSO: Surrey’s long love affair with civic slates endures

Surrey city council is now comprised of five Safe Surrey Coalition members, two Surrey Connect members, independent Pettigrew, and Councillor Linda Annis with Surrey First. When this council was elected in 2018, there were eight SSC members and one with Surrey First.

Pettigrew, Locke and Hundial, in that order, parted ways last year with the Safe Surrey Coalition over frustration with Mayor Doug McCallum’s leadership at city hall.

Pettigrew split from the SSC in May then Locke bailed in June, disgruntled with what she characterized as McCallum’s “my way or the highway” approach to governance.

Hundial split from the coalition in July, to also sit as an independent, saying it didn’t resemble the SSC he got elected with in 2018. For Hundial, the “final straw” was when McCallum dissolved Surrey’s public safety committee.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll
Next story
UPDATE: Local state of emergency lifted for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Just Posted

Pettigrew mulling over joining new Surrey Connect slate

‘I have great respect for them and vice versa,’ Pettigrew said of Hundial and Locke

School district investigates complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at Elgin Park

Anonymous letter alleges Don’t F**k With Cats traumatized students

‘It’s a big step’: Surrey’s Khanvict to break out debut live show for Vancouver crowd

VIDEO: Asad Khan was a popular wedding DJ before he began making his own music

Surrey RCMP warning about discount flight scam via Whatsapp

Victims told Mounties their credit card data was stolen

Touring show to bring Queen concert ‘magic’ of 1986 to Surrey

Cross-Canada tour includes a July date at the arts centre

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

UPDATE: Local state of emergency lifted for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Five homeowners ordered to evacuate on Monday, order lifted by Wednesday

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

Chilliwack youth football volunteer accused of stealing thousands of dollars

Josh Cahoon charged with theft over $5,000 from Chilliwack Giants

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Most Read