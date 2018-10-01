The work camp for the Site C dam is a self-contained town called Two Rivers Lodge. (Black Press Media files)

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

An attempt by a Vancouver Island man to stop the Site C dam project using the province’s recall and initiative law has failed.

Elections BC said Monday the proposal from Ion Delsol Moruso of the Cowichan Valley did not gather enough signatures.

The proposal needed to have signatures from at least 10 per cent of the registered voters in each of the province’s 87 electoral districts. It only received 737 votes from across the province.

B.C. is the only province to have the recall and initiative law, which allows residents to propose a law as long they get enough signatures.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teacher shortage causes $5-million surplus in Delta School District budget
Next story
Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

Just Posted

Surrey’s Integrity Now slate says it would hire 160 more cops if elected

That’s 35 more than what Surrey First promised less than two weeks ago

Three Surrey United teams at national soccer championships, with two on home turf

South Surrey Athletic Park will host U-17 boys and girls games starting Wednesday

White Rock Whalers edge Knights for second PJHL win

Team has two wins through first nine games of inaugural season

Teacher shortage causes $5-million surplus in Delta School District budget

The 2017-2018 budget predicted a $2M shortfall, but classroom changes meant there were unspent funds

Elderly pedestrian in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP say the 80-year-old man was struck near 75th Avenue and 122A Street

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

WATCH: Freedom returned to Lower Mainland amputee thanks to ramps built by volunteers

Jean Moulton’s mobility has been given a boost by the weekend project.

Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences

Const. Sarah Beckett was killed two years ago in Greater Victoria by convicted drunk driver Kenneth Fenton

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Food exposed to wildfires could be damaged by unsafe temperatures, smoke, fire retardants, and more

Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Top of the list is the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, with 74 games played, 20 goals, 52 points

Man cleared of 7 charges in trial involving cop stuffing cash in sock

Brian MacDonald of Abbotsford found guilty of one drug charge

Most Read