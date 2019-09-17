Petition to rename park after teen overdose victim to get hearing

With 3,500 signatures so far, organizer is thinking of closing down online campaign

A petition to rename a skate park after Carson Crimeni will be heard by Langley council. (File)

Langley Township council will be formally asked to consider renaming a skateboard park after Carson Crimeni, the teen who died near the site from an apparent drug overdose last month.

Petition organizer Geoff McNeill said when he submitted his petition and request to council earlier in the month, about 3,200 had signed the online call to have Walnut Grove Skateboard Park named after Carson.

About a week later, another 300 had signed the change.org online petition “Rename WG Skateboard Park – Carson Crimeni Memorial Skate Park.”

Now that he has made an application to council, McNeill is thinking about closing the petition down.

“I think we’ve reached more than enough,” McNeill commented.

His proposal has been tentatively scheduled to be heard at the Sept. 30, Monday, meeting of council, but that could change.

“I was told the agenda wasn’t set until a week before council,” McNeill cautioned.

An online poll conducted by the Langley Advance Times found overwhelming support for renaming the Walnut Grove Skateboard park after Carson.

Of 1,705 people who cast ballots, 85 per cent supported the measure while 15 per cent were against the idea.

McNeill, who has two children who both attend the same school as Carson, Walnut Grove Secondary, decided to launch the petition after attending the public memorial for Carson and deciding to light a candle at the skate park.

“There were probably 20 people there (lighting candles) at 10 p.m. on a Thursday,” McNeill recalled.

McNeill said he has learned that there have been other overdoses involving young people in the park, though none appear to have been as “horrific” as Carson, who was seen on social media, apparently being forced to consume pills before his death.

An email from the Township media relations department said the Township of Langley “had previously reached out to the family to co-plan the respectful removal of the existing impromptu memorial after the celebration of life, and at that time we outlined legacy / memorial options with them including a tree or bench with plaque.”

It went on to say the family “has not brought forward any requests for a legacy / memorial to the Township of Langley. “

Carson was found in severe medical distress in Walnut Grove Community Park on Wednesday night (Aug. 7) by police who tried to revive him while waiting for paramedics to arrive. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The coroner ordered an autopsy. But no obvious cause of death was discovered, according to his father, Aron.

“He was perfectly healthy,” Dad shared. “They found no cause of death [from the preliminary examination]. He wasn’t choked.”

A blood toxicology test to determine if drugs can be detected has been ordered, Aron added. But he was told that will take, at best, several weeks.

