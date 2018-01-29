UPDATE: Family says murder victim was not involved in gangs or drugs

Jason Dhaliwal, 24, was gunned down on Promontory Court in Abbotsford on Jan. 19.

Friends and family of Abbotsford’s Jason Dhaliwal say they are at a loss to determine who would want to kill the hard-working 24-year-old.

Cousin Anmol Dhaliwal said Jason was not involved in gangs or drugs.

“He never made one dollar from the drug trade,” Anmol said.

He said Jason was involved in some scuffles in high school, and perhaps there were some grudges that continued over the years, but “at no point did the feel that his life was at risk.”

Anmol said Jason worked full-time as a courier driver for an Abbotsford company and was working towards getting his real estate licence. He had already helped his uncle sell a house and an apartment, and they had three homes under construction.

Jason also organized fundraisers to help the homeless and to buy toys for sick kids in the hospital, Anmol said.

“His heart was big. He was very open with everyone. He was good,” he said. “At no point did he feel that his life was at risk.”

Jason was gunned down Jan. 19 in what police have said was a targeted hit while he was in a van in the 3500 block of Promontory Court in west Abbotsford.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) quickly took over the investigation. The following day, they said a black four-door Acura TL was believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Anmol has started a petition – titled “We Want Justice for Jason”– which calls for a review of the case and the replacement of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) with the RCMP.

The petition, which is critical of both the APD and IHIT, has been posted online at change.org and, as of noon Monday, had almost 1,000 signatures, as well as another 250 in person.

Anmol said loved ones are concerned about several issues, including the negative perception that people might have of Jason because police have said his killing was targeted and because media released information about criminal charges he had in 2012 that were later dropped.

He said they also believe that police took too long to respond to the murder, took too much time to review home-security camera footage and “lost valuable time before they could identify the vehicle(s) of the murder suspects.”

Anmol also says that street cameras in the area were not operational on the day of the killing, and police have provided “cloudy and mixed answers” to the family about why.

He said the cameras had been removed about two weeks prior, but they had been successful in deterring crime in the area.

The petition also states that the police claimed mechanical issues prevented them from using a helicopter to track the vehicle of the suspects.

The document calls for local and provincial governments to review the case, and for the municipal APD to be replaced by the federally regulated RCMP that is “properly funded, resourced and transparent.”

“We want Jason to be the last innocent person that dies because of policing that fails to promote public safety and transparency,” the petition concludes.

Requests have been made for comment from both the APD and IHIT.