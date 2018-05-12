Board of directors, staff, elected officials and volunteers cut the ribbon at the grand opening of Peace Arch Hospice Society’s new supportive-care centre. (Aaron Hinks photo)

VIDEO: Personal stories shared at Peace Arch Hospice society grand opening

Society cut the ribbon to its South Surrey supportive-care centre Saturday

Elected officials delivered personal, yet emotionally charged stories at the grand opening of Peace Arch Hospice Society’s new supportive-care centre (15435 16a Ave.) Saturday.

Before the official ribbon cutting, White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin shared his experience of dealing with Canuck Place children’s hospice five years ago.

Baldwin told the crowd that at the funeral of his granddaughter, Semiahmoo First Nation Coun. Joanne Charles said a prayer. Charles told Baldwin’s children that they would see their daughter again in nature.

“The next day we were at a soccer game with some of our grandchildren and there was a strange phenomenon that you don’t see too often, which was four suns in a circle. Wow, that’s kind of neat,” Baldwin said to about 50 hospice volunteers and donors.

Baldwin paused and turned to his wife, who was in the audience, and asked her to remind him the name of the phenomenon, which is a “sun dog.”

“I never even heard of it,” Baldwin carried on. “But there in the middle of the sun dog was an eagle circling up in the sky. We thought wow, that’s great, this is great.”

“That’s what hospice does, it makes it good for the community, it makes it good for the families and it takes a lot of the pain away,” he said before turning to PAHS executive director Beth Kish to thank her.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner, South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg, and hospice founder Teresa Hotell all shared stories of how the hospice community had helped them, or a friend, in a desperate time of need.

Following the ribbon cutting of the supportive-care centre, Hogg cut a sliver of the ribbon and stuffed it into his pocket.

He told Peace Arch News after the event that he has a collection of ribbons from various events, and each is accompanied with an anecdote.

The significance of this ribbon, Hogg explained, was that his mother and sister were among the first to volunteer to the society 35 years ago.

All speakers, including society director Robin Harper, thanked the volunteer effort and community donations that made the new facility a reality.

A special note was made to the Semiahmoo Rotary Club, which volunteered more than 330 hours to build and donate trellis, planter boxes, and a playhouse for children who use the services.

Kish told PAN that the new facility allows the society to offer services to children on site, which is a first for the society.

More than 250 people from the community volunteer for hospice, and Kish said that the hospice is staffed by volunteers 24/7.

Elected officials also in attendance included Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies, Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux, and White Rock Coun. David Chesney, who also sits on the hospice society’s board of directors.

White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin shares his experience with hospice:

Previous story
Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled B.C. senior facing homelessness

Just Posted

VIDEO: Personal stories shared at Peace Arch Hospice society grand opening

Society cut the ribbon to its South Surrey supportive-care centre Saturday

South Surrey students receive top honours at provincial French speaking competition

10,000 students from across British Columbia competed

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

$5.8-million Cloverdale Athletic Park project well underway

New synthetic fields finished, fieldhouse scheduled to be completed summer of 2019

VIDEO: Anarchy Angels Roller Derby Team host Battle by the Border

The Angels went against two hard hitting roller derby teams from California

VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

Ottawa Junior Senators down Dukes in RBC Cup opener

The Senators needed overtime to do it, getting the winner off the stick of Ben Evans.

Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled B.C. senior facing homelessness

79-year-old in a wheelchair will appeal to Maple Ridge council

VIDEO: Protesters call to ‘empty the tanks’ outside Vancouver Aquarium

The protest in Vancouver was part of a world-wide day of action, including in Florida and Cancun

Province’s renaming of B.C. park in Secwepemc gets lost in translation

The correct Secwepemc word for ‘many fish’ is Suswéwll, not Tsútswecw

Jaspal Atwal charged with uttering threats

Atwal, 63, was at centre of national controversy during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India Trip

VIDEO: Open house at KPU Langley campus

Biggest public science festival in the Fraser Valley

A look at the Jets vs. Golden Knights ahead of Western Conference final

Puck drops in first round of series Saturday night at Bell MTS place

Inaugural conference puts focus on B.C. students and their mental health

Education Minister Rob Flemming announces expansion for ERASE guide to include mental wellness

Most Read