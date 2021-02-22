VIDEO: Man struck by CP train in Langley near homeless camp

Emergency crews were called to the area of Glover Road and Mufford Crescent on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2022 after a CP Rail train had collided with an individual near a homeless campus in Langley. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews were called to the area of Glover Road and Mufford Crescent on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2022 after a CP Rail train had collided with an individual near a homeless campus in Langley. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews were called to the area of Glover Road and Mufford Crescent on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2022 after a CP Rail train had collided with an individual near a homeless campus in Langley. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews were called to the area of Glover Road and Mufford Crescent on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2022 after a CP Rail train had collided with an individual near a homeless campus in Langley. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a freight train near a homeless camp in Langley Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Glover Road and Mufford Crescent around 7:15 p.m. yesterday where they found a man had been hit by a Canadian Pacific Railway train (CP Rail) while walking on the tracks, said Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP.

First responders attended the scene and the man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

“He was conscious and talking with crews,” said Dale Steeple, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley.

CP Rail police are now investigating.

